UK spies accuse political donor of pro-China interference

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic intelligence service has warned lawmakers that a London-based lawyer has tried to “covertly interfere in U.K. politics” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Thursday sent legislators an alert from the MI5 spy agency alleging that Christine Lee was acting in coordination with the Chinese party’s United Front Work Department. MI5 said Lee had facilitated donations to British political parties and legislators, “on behalf of foreign nationals.” Labour Party lawmaker Barry Gardiner said he had received donations from Lee in the past to fund researchers in his office. He said MI5 had assured him that none of the “improper funding channeled through Christine Lee” had gone to his office.