Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. The demonstrations in Khartoum and other cities across Sudan are the latest in relentless protests since the military in October ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, ousted in 2019.