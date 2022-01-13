Pakistan Taliban confirm ex-spokesman’s death in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban are confirming the weekend killing of a former spokesman in neighboring Afghanistan. The outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP, announced the Jan. 9 assassination of Mohammad Khurasani, which is an alias. His real name is Khalid Balti. He was killed in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. The TTP spokesman vowed on Twitter Thursday to avenge the assassination. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is an umbrella group and is a separate organization from Afghanistan’s Taliban. TTP chief Noor Wali and his fighters are believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.