NKorea warns of ‘stronger’ action following new US sanctions

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.” The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs in its response to the North’s latest missile test this week and also said it would seek new U.N. sanctions. An unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense, according to a statement in state media.