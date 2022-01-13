Microsoft opens harassment investigation sought by investors

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Microsoft says it is opening an inquiry into how it responds to workplace sexual harassment and gender discrimination. That includes its handling of allegations about company co-founder Bill Gates. The review is a response to pressure from Microsoft investors. Nearly 78% of shareholders at Microsoft’s Nov. 30 annual meeting voted to demand more accountability in addressing workplace sexual harassment complaints. The company said its public report will include an assessment of the effectiveness of its policies against harassment and discrimination. It will also summarize the results of any harassment allegations against board members and senior leaders, including Gates, and will outline steps to hold leaders accountable.