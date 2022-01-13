Skip to Content
Iraqi officials: 3 rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say at least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone. Two officials say two rockets struck within the parameters of the embassy, while another hit a school in a residential complex. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties or damages. The attack is the latest in a series of rocket and drone attacks that have targeted the American presence in Iraq since the start of the year. It also follows the anniversary of the U.S. strike that killed a top Iranian general and an Iraqi militia commander in January 2020. 

The Associated Press

