East German Stasi kept records on Scholz during 1970s, 80s

BERLIN (AP) — A German report says East Germany’s secret police kept extensive records on Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his time as a senior member of the West German Social Democratic Party’s youth wing in the 1970s and 80s. Bild tabloid reported Thursday that files it obtained showed the Stasi closely followed his visits to the communist country at a time when he was deputy leader of the Young Socialists. It described him as a “seasoned political professional who has a lot of influence in the organization.” Asked about the files Thursday, Scholz said they “weren’t nice, but that’s just the way it is.” The 63-year-old was elected chancellor last month, succeeding Angela Merkel, who grew up in East Germany.