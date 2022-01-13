Cyber attack in Albuquerque latest to target public schools

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Around 75,000 New Mexico schoolchildren on Friday will miss school for the second day after a cyber attack hit the state’s largest school district on Wednesday. At least five other school districts have suffered costly cyber attacks in the past two years, according insurance officials who cover school losses. Schools in Las Cruces were digitally crippled for months after an attack in 2019. One target of the attack was the school’s student information database, the same target of the attack against Albuquerque Public Schools, which was discovered on Wednesday as teachers prepared for class. But Las Cruces didn’t cancel class, it moved duties like attendance to paper records.