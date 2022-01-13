Skip to Content
Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and ELENA BECATOROS

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — In the heavily patriarchal, male-dominated society of Afghanistan, where women and girls are usually relegated to the home, there is one tradition which allows girls access to the male world: bacha posh. A girl dresses, behaves and is treated as a boy, allowing her to play and _ crucially for her family _ to work as a boy would be able to do. But once they reach puberty, the girls are expected to switch back to their traditional gender roles, a transition that isn’t always easy. And with the Taliban now running the country and cracking down on women’s rights, the male world could be even more enticing to some.

The Associated Press

