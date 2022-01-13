5 reasons why ‘shoulder season’ is the best time to travel

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet

Travel in the second half of 2021 was a chaotic mess in many capacities, with canceled flights, long delays and other interruptions. It wasn’t uncommon for travelers to find themselves among the mob of people hovering over the customer service counter, jockeying against everyone else to get rebooked on the last remaining seats on alternative flights. One strategy to lessen the odds of such havoc: Travel during shoulder season instead. Besides avoiding crowds, there are other attractive reasons to skip travel during busy periods, such as lower prices, more choices and possibly better weather.