Sweden to help households as electricity prices soar

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s government says it has earmarked some 6 billion kronor ($661 million) for a temporary scheme to help the most affected households across the Scandinavian country cope with high electricity bills this winter. Some 1.8 million households will likely get help footing soaring bills. Finance Minister Mikkel Damberg on Wednesday called the compensation “an exceptional measure in an exceptional situation.” Sweden’s one-party, minority Social Democratic government is expected to get majority backing for the plan in the 349-seat Riksdag. Home owners in Sweden have already started adopting strategies to lower their consumption — turning down the heating, closing off rooms, using alternative heat sources like wood log burners and wearing thick wooly socks.