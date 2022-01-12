Suspect detained over 2012 slayings in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor says a suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been detained. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. A French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters survived the attack. A prosecutor said Wednesday that the suspect was detained in the Chambery region. She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.