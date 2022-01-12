SKorean rescuers locate man at collapsed construction site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescue workers at collapsed construction site in the southern city of Gwangju have located a man amid a pile of debris and broken concrete on their third day searching for six missing construction workers. Officials say crews are trying to clear out the rubble to approach the man, but have yet to confirm whether he is alive or one of the missing construction workers. The incident has triggered public anger in a country that has long grappled with deadly accidents attributed to lax safety standards and regulations, which experts say were often overlooked as the country rose from poverty and war to an Asian economic powerhouse.