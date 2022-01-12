Skip to Content
Prosecutor: No charges in death of Black Missouri man

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

A Missouri prosecutor says he will not charge a white man for killing a Black neighbor, agreeing with the finding of a coroner’s inquest that the shooting was justifiable self-defense. Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney David S. Smith on Wednesday also provided a statement offering a lengthy explanation of the events that led to the shooting death of Justin King on Nov. 3. King was killed by a neighbor in a trailer park in Bourbon, Missouri, a town of 1,600 residents. King’s family, civil rights leaders and other neighbors have questioned why the shooter wasn’t charged. 

