Partisan divide on COVID policy widens in state legislatures

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Political divisions about coronavirus policies are evident as state lawmakers across the country are beginning their third year of sessions dealing with another spike in COVID-19 cases. In some Democratic-led states, lawmakers are meeting remotely or requiring proof of vaccination for members to appear in person. By contrast, legislatures in many Republican states are convening fully in person with few — if any — virus precautions. Some Republican lawmakers are proposing bills that would outlaw vaccine mandates in workplaces and schools. The director of the American Public Health Association says the “intellectual schism” at state capitols is a disturbing development.