Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:19 pm

Officials: 3 Florida officers charged in separate incidents

KEYT

MIAMI (AP) — Three South Florida police officers are facing criminal charges in separate incidents: two accused of using excessive force during arrests and the other accused of purposefully shooting a fellow officer with a Taser stun gun. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charges Wednesday. Officials say Opa-locka Police Capt. Sergio Perez wounded another officer by shooting him with a Taser training cartridge. Authorities say Miami Gardens police officer Javier Castano kick a subdued man and put his knee on the man’s neck. Prosecutors say Miami-Dade police officer Joseph Diaz lied on a report after arresting an intoxicated man. Online court and jail records didn’t list attorney for the officers.

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content