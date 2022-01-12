New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting baby in trash

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — An 18-year-old New Mexico woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse. Alexis Avila of Hobbs was told by a Lea County judge at her arraignment Wednesday that she can stay out of jail pending trial and set house arrest as a main condition of release. Avila is accused of throwing her baby boy into a dumpster behind a mall just hours after giving birth. She says she didn’t know she was pregnant until the day before. Authorities say the infant now is in the care of the New Mexico Department of Children, Youth and Families.