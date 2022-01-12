Migrant drowns in swollen torrent as storms lash Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say one man has drowned and a woman is missing after a group of migrants trekking through the hills of northern Greece to avoid police crossed a swollen torrent amid rainstorms. Police said the Iranian man’s body was found by rescuers and police responding to an emergency call Wednesday. Efforts to locate the missing woman in the area, which is 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, were to continue Thursday. Police said the migrants had entered Greece illegally from Turkey. They were believed to have been driven to the area by smugglers, who left them to make their own way to Thessaloniki.