Man arrested after body found in freezer in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities investigating the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing found a headless human torso in a freezer that was inside an old bus parked beside a home in New Orleans. Residents say police were in the neighborhood Sunday asking if they smelled anything. Officers returned Tuesday with a search warrant for a house where a bus covered in graffiti was parked outside. News outlets report that officers found dismembered remains in a freezer inside the bus. A man who lived at the house was arrested on multiple charges including obstruction of justice of a death investigation, but no charges have been filed in the death itself.