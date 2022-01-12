Ibram X. Kendi writing children’s story ‘Goodnight Racism’

NEW YORK (AP) — The next book in Ibram X. Kendi’s prolific and award-winning publishing career is a picture story with a hopeful message. Penguin Young Readers announced Wednesday that in Kendi’s “Goodnight Racism,” the author seeks to connect with children’s capacity to imagine a better world. The book is illustrated by Cbabi Bayoc and is scheduled to come out June 14. “‘Goodnight Racism’ is not about what is; it is about what can be,” Kendi says in a statement. “It is about the good morning of an equitable and just world after wishing racism goodnight.”