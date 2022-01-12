Skip to Content
Haiti honors victims of massive earthquake 12 years later

By EVENS SANON
Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Flags at half-mast are flapping in the wind as Haiti honors the estimated 316,000 people who died in a devastating earthquake that hit 12 years ago. Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other government officials clad in black suits on Wednesday visited the monument topped by a large rock that commemorates the victims of the 7.0 magnitude quake that struck on Jan. 12, 2010. Henry is seeking to build a coalition government after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in a country struggling with gang violence. He said Haitians can’t stop natural disasters but can put an end to violence.

