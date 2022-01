Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they have rescued 65 children from their abusers over the past two years as part of an investigating into a large-scale sexual abuse network. Police in Cologne said Wednesday that the victims ranged in age from three months to 17 years. Investigators identified the children as part of their probe into a large cache of abuse pictures and videos found 2019 in the western town of Bergisch Gladbach. Authorities said more than 30,000 pseudonyms were used by those in the network, but many couldn’t be traced to real people. So far, investigators have been able to identify 439 suspects and secure numerous convictions.