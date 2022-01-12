Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago students have returned to classrooms after the nation’s third-largest school district canceled five days of classes amid a standoff with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols. But members of the Chicago Teachers Union have until Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to approve the safety agreement or refuse in hopes of restarting talks with the city. Union leaders made the tentative agreement on Monday and have urged members to accept it, acknowledging that teachers didn’t get initial demands including widespread coronavirus testing and a districtwide commitment to use remote learning during a surge of COVID-19 infections.