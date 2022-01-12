Toddler among 17 dead in Bronx fire as final victims ID’d

NEW YORK (AP) — Police confirmed that the eight children killed in the Bronx apartment building fire that left 17 people dead included a two-year-old boy. New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after the deadly blaze Sunday: a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim. The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building through and open door. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the fire.