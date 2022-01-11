World Economic Forum warns cyber risks add to climate threat

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — The World Economic Forum says cybersecurity and space are emerging risks to the global economy, on top of existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The Global Risks Report released Tuesday usually comes out ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. But the event has been postponed for a second year in a row because of COVID-19. The report says cyberattacks are becoming more aggressive and widespread as criminals use tougher tactics to go after more vulnerable targets. It comes as the pandemic has forced many people to work or attend class virtually.