Status hearing set for 3 cops charged in Floyd’s death

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during an arrest that ended in his death are scheduled to appear in federal court for a pretrial conference. Tuesday’s hearing in St. Paul could address a host of issues, including what evidence will be allowed at trial. Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane face a Jan. 20 trial on federal charges alleging they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Their co-defendant, Derek Chauvin, was convicted on state murder and manslaughter charges and pleaded guilty last month to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights.