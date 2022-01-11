Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president wants to add sections on climate change and environmental issues to the national school curriculum to enable students to learn more about the challenges the world faces from climate change. President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday launched a public debate over 141-page report at the presidential palace. The event was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica, Romania’s environment and education ministers, teachers, students, and nongovernmental organizations. The report suggests increasing the amount of climate change and environmental education that pupils receive, creating a national network of 10,000 environmental ’mini inspectors,’ and creating digital learning materials on climate change.