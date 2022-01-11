Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:15 am

Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative

KEYT

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for two men on Oklahoma’s death row says after a judge’s prodding that his clients agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections. The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary halt to their upcoming executions. Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27, while Postelle is set for execution on Feb. 17. Friot did not issue a decision Monday on the inmates’ motion, but said he hoped to release an order by the end of the week. 

AP National News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content