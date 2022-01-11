North Korea claims successful test of hypersonic missile

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful flight test of a hypersonic missile he claimed would remarkably increase the country’s “war deterrent.” The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected North Korea firing a suspected ballistic missile into its eastern sea. The launch was North Korea’s second test of its purported hypersonic missile in a week as Kim continues a defiant push to expand his nuclear weapons capabilities in the face of international opposition and pandemic-related difficulties.