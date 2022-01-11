New charges planned against Harmony Montgomery’s stepmother

KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Court documents show prosecutors plan to drop a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl and replace it with nine other charges. The attorney general’s office said Tuesday the change will be based on new information from the state about Kayla Montgomery. She pleaded not guilty last week to obtaining food stamps during a time Harmony Montgomery wasn’t living with Kayla and the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery. He has pleaded not guilty to counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.