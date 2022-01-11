Medical helicopter crashes near church; all 4 aboard survive

By CLAUDIA LAUER and THALIA BEATY

Associated Press

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities and a witness say a pilot crash landed a medical helicopter without casualties in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, miraculously avoiding a web of power lines and buildings as the aircraft fluttered, hit the street and slid into bushes outside a church. Upper Darby police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said at a press conference Tuesday that rescue crews rushed to the crash near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby’s Drexel Hill neighborhood at about 1 p.m. and helped pull the pilot, two crew members and an infant patient from the aircraft. None of them sustained life-threatening injuries.