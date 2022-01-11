Death of Black Missouri man subject of coroner’s inquest

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

A Black man’s death at the hands of a white neighbor in a small-town Missouri trailer park is being examined by a jury at a coroner’s inquest, a seldom-used inquiry that could provide guidance to the prosecutor in determining if a crime was committed. The six-member coroner’s inquest jury convened Tuesday to examine the death of Justin King in Bourbon, Missouri. It isn’t clear when the jury will announce its finding. King was shot to death in broad daylight outside his neighbor’s home on Nov. 3. Police initially said their investigation indicated the shooting was justified, a finding questioned by some neighbors and civil rights leaders.