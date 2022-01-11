As Mardi Gras nears, New Orleans brings back mask mandate

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is bringing back an indoor mask mandate to fight the spread of COVID-19 while preparing for an influx of visitors for the Mardi Gras season. The city health director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, announced the plan Tuesday. The mandate takes effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. Avegno said growing COVID cases have put a strain on hospital emergency rooms, which also routinely see an influx of patients during the city’s raucous season of parades and street parties. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, falls on March 1 this year and major parades will roll in the last two weeks of February.