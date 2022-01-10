Wisconsin gubernatorial campaigns hauling in massive funds

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers raised $10 million last year, while his top Republican challenger brought in $3.3 million in just four months. The massive fundraising totals announced Monday point to how expensive and hard fought the race will be in the battleground state. Evers released his fundraising totals just hours after Republican rival Rebecca Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, announced how much she raised since getting into the race in September. Another Republican, businessman Eric Hovde, says he is “seriously considering” getting into the race, as is 2018 U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson.