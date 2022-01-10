US and allies urge North Korea to abandon nukes and missiles

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNIITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and five allies are urging North Korea to abandon its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile programs. They are also calling on the U.N. Security Council to oppose Pyongyang’s “ongoing, destabilizing and unlawful actions,” including missile launches. The six countries issued a statement ahead of Monday’s closed council consultations on the North’s Jan. 5 launch of what Pyongyang characterized as a hypersonic missile and South Korea said was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The council took no action and diplomats said Russia and China again called for the lifting of some sanctions against North Korea.