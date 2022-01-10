Sorrow, grief envelop Bronx neighborhood after deadly fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Sorrow is welling across a Bronx community Monday, a day after a fire and choking smoke engulfed a high-rise apartment complex and killed 19 people, nine of them children. As survivors recall the frantic moments of their escape, bereft family and friends of those who perished are reeling in shock, disbelief and pain. Prayers were planned Monday for the victims, as friends, neighbors and strangers sought to console the grieving.