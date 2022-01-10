Slovakia eases COVID measures as omicron surge yet to hit

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has been easing coronavirus restrictions after a decline in new infections while the fast-spreading omicron variant is yet to fully hit the country. The overnight curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. was canceled Monday. The move allows bars and restaurants and others to stay open without restrictions. Only fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 are eligible to use them. The elementary and high schools fully reopened Monday but schoolchildren and students have to wear face coverings. The government also decided Monday to ease restrictions for various public events, including concerts and sport competitions.