Pope moves to reorganize Vatican doctrine office

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has taken a step to reorganize the Vatican’s powerful doctrine office. He removed the No. 2 official widely believed responsible for a controversial document barring blessings for same-sex couples because God “cannot bless sin.” Archbishop Giacono Morandi is currently the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Francis on Monday named Morandi the bishop of the Italian diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla. The move amounts to a demotion since Morandi currently has the title of archbishop. But he is heading to a small diocese that isn’t an archdiocese. The Vatican said Morandi would nevertheless retain the title of archbishop “ad personam.” The CDF is one of the most important Vatican offices.