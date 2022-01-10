New this week: ‘Peacemaker,’ Elvis Costello and Macbeth film

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include new albums from Elvis Costello and The Lumineers, and John Cena reprises his “The Suicide Squad” role in the DC universe spin-off series “Peacemaker.” In Joel Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, which is streaming on Apple TV+. And it’s time to say goodbye to a movie franchise: The “Hotel Transylvania” films are now a decade old and the fourth installment, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” is to be its last entry. It makes its debut Friday on Amazon Prime.