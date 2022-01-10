Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announces reelection bid

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has formally announced his reelection campaign amid allegations that he misled federal authorities who were investigating an illegal contribution to his campaign. The Nebraska Republican made his announcement in a YouTube video from inside a 1963 Ford pickup with his wife and dog — the same backdrop where he acknowledged several months ago that he was under federal investigation. Fortenberry says he has achieved some major accomplishments over the last year, including a new law to help people with Lou Gehrig’s disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder, and funding for an agricultural research facility at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Nebraska state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, is also running for the seat.