Man convicted for possessing 77,000 THC vaping cartridges

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minnesota man accused of illegally possessing nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC. Valentin Andonii was found guilty of two counts of first-degree controlled substance crime and one count of marijuana and controlled substance taxation. The latter charge stated that the 25-year-old Andonii owes more than $3 million in state taxes. Authorities say the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports the cartridges came in packages that sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors, indicating that the operation had younger uses in mind. THC is the component of marijuana that gives a high.