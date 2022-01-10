Japan keeps border controls as it prepares for omicron surge

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will keep its borders closed to most foreign citizens through February as it attempts to accelerate coronavirus booster shots for elderly people and expand hospital capacity to cope with the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the stringent border controls have helped slow the variant’s spread and “bought time” to prepare for an imminent surge. But the rollout of booster vaccines, which started with medical workers in December, has been slow. As of Friday, only 0.6% of Japan’s population has received a third shot, prompting experts to urge the government to speed up doses for elderly people.