Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy is targeting the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions As of Monday, proof of vaccination or a recent infection is required to access public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and other everyday activities.The new “super” health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to access services with just a negative test. It comes as most Italians return to work and school after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. It came as COVID-19 infections continue to soar past 100,000 per day in Italy. The government has responded to the omicron-fueled wave of infections by encouraging vaccine holdouts to get the jabs, or be increasingly shut out of recreational and even essential activities, such as taking public transit to work.