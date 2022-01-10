Harvard doesn’t have to pay prof’s legal fees, court finds

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that Harvard University is not required to pay legal defense fees for a professor who was found guilty of hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program. The Supreme Judicial Court said Monday that Harvard was acting within its “broad statutory authority” when it refused to provide funding to Charles Lieber. Lieber was found guilty in December of hiding his ties to a recruiting program in China. Lieber sued Harvard in October after the school denied his request for defense funding. The Monday decision sided with Harvard and said it is authorized but not obligated to cover legal fees for workers.