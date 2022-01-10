Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic tell The Associated Press they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Monday that Rodolphe Jaar is being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities. The official said Jaar was detained Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney or may be extradited to another country. U.S. officials declined to comment.