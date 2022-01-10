Biden raises concerns to Ethiopian PM about Tigray conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden expressed concerns on Monday to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about detentions and civilian killings in the conflict in the country’s Tigray region, while commending Abiy for the recent release of several political prisoners. The White House in a statement said that Biden also raised to Abiy on the phone call recent airstrikes that continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering in Africa’s second most populous nation. The leaders discussed ways to accelerate talks for a ceasefire and the urgency of improving human rights for all Ethiopians affected by the war. The leaders’ call comes days after Ethiopia announced amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees.