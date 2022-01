Spanish police nab drug smugglers who used helicopters

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have dismantled a drug-trafficking ring that allegedly brought hashish and marijuana from Morocco to southern Spain by helicopter and then transported it to France by road. The Guardia Civil said in a statement Sunday it seized 2.4 metric tons (2.65 tons) of hashish and 112 kilograms (247 pounds) of marijuana in the operation, as well as three helicopters, guns and ammunition. Officers arrested 11 people and another nine are being sought in France. After being flown by helicopter across the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, which are about 15 kilometers (9 miles) apart at the nearest point, the drugs were concealed in trucks.