Saudi princess freed after nearly 3 years in jail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Advocates say that Saudi authorities have released a princess detained in the kingdom under mysterious circumstances for nearly three years. The princess, Basmah bint Saud, a daughter of Saudi Arabia’s second king, disappeared with her daughter in March 2019 and landed in a notorious Saudi prison without charge, she wrote on social media at the time. The reasons for her arrest were not clear. But it marked the latest case against a royal family member as the headstrong Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman consolidated power.