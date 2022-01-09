India starts booster shots for vulnerable amid omicron surge

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

AP Science Writer

NEW DELHI (AP) — Healthcare and front-line workers along with people above age 60 with health problems are lining up at vaccination centers across India to receive booster shots as infections linked to the omicron variant surge. India is better prepared now than it was last year when the delta variant overwhelmed hospitals. Millions are fully vaccinated while others have antibodies from previous infections. But some experts say the belated distribution of booster shots may be costly. India’s massive population, crowded cities, understaffed hospitals and patchy vaccine rollout mean that health systems may still be overwhelmed — especially if many health workers fall sick.