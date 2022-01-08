Turkmenistan’s leader wants ‘Gates of Hell’ fire put out

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country’s most notable but infernal sights. A blazing desert natural gas crater widely referred to as the “Gates of Hell” has been on fire for decades. It’s a popular sight for the small number of tourists who come to Turkmenistan. The Turkmen news site Turkmenportal said a 1971 gas-drilling collapse formed the crater, which is about 190 feet in diameter and 20 meters deep. The state newspaper reported Saturday that President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has ordered his government to look for ways to put the fire out because it is causing ecological damage and affecting the health of area residents.